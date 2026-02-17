Michigan State vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

Big Ten action features the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) at home against the UCLA Bruins (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (78.2%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Tuesday's Michigan State-UCLA spread (Michigan State -8.5) or total (139.5 points).

Michigan State vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCLA has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 35.7% of the time. That's more often than UCLA covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Spartans have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 14 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in seven opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Bruins have performed better at home (7-8-0) than away (2-5-0).

Michigan State is 8-6-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, UCLA is 5-9-0 this year.

Michigan State vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in 18, or 90%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -490 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has compiled a 1-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Bruins have played as a moneyline underdog of +375 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 83.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State outscores opponents by 12.1 points per game (scoring 78.8 per game to rank 121st in college basketball while giving up 66.7 per contest to rank 24th in college basketball) and has a +303 scoring differential overall.

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s team-leading 15.1 points per game ranks 280th in the nation.

UCLA has a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. It is putting up 77.9 points per game, 134th in college basketball, and is allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 92nd in college basketball.

Tyler Bilodeau leads UCLA, scoring 17.9 points per game (96th in college basketball).

The Spartans are fifth in the nation at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 12.8 more than the 25.6 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler averages 9.3 rebounds per game (ranking 25th in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

The 29.5 rebounds per game the Bruins accumulate rank 309th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 29.5.

Eric Dailey Jr. paces the Bruins with 5.6 rebounds per game (380th in college basketball).

Michigan State ranks 65th in college basketball with 103.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 35th in college basketball defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bruins score 103.3 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball), while conceding 93.5 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

