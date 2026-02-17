Louisville vs SMU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 8-4 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (17-8, 6-6 ACC) on February 17, 2026 at Moody Coliseum.

Louisville vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Louisville vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: Moody Coliseum

Louisville vs. SMU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: SMU win (53.5%)

Prediction: SMU win (53.5%)

Louisville-SMU spread (Louisville -3.5) or total (166.5 points).

Louisville vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.

SMU is 11-14-0 ATS this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, SMU is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 14-7 ATS record Louisville puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Cardinals have done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-6-0) than they have in road games (2-5-0).

The Mustangs have been better against the spread away (4-4-0) than at home (6-9-0) this season.

Louisville is 5-7-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

SMU is 5-7-0 against the spread in ACC action this year.

Louisville vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has come away with 13 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won 12 of 14 games when listed as at least -194 or better on the moneyline.

SMU has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-7).

The Mustangs have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer without earning a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 66% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisville vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville has a +399 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.0 points per game. It is putting up 86.9 points per game to rank 16th in college basketball and is giving up 70.9 per contest to rank 98th in college basketball.

Ryan Conwell ranks 63rd in the nation with a team-leading 18.7 points per game.

SMU outscores opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 86.2 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and allowing 77.6 per outing, 282nd in college basketball) and has a +216 scoring differential.

Kevin Miller is ranked 56th in the nation with a team-leading 18.9 points per game.

The 37.7 rebounds per game the Cardinals average rank 11th in the nation, and are 7.0 more than the 30.7 their opponents record per contest.

Sananda Fru tops the Cardinals with 6.5 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball action).

The Mustangs win the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. They collect 34.7 rebounds per game, 59th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.7.

Samet Yigitoglu leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball).

Louisville averages 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and allows 87.7 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

The Mustangs' 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 41st in college basketball, and the 94.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 166th in college basketball.

