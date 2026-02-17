NC State vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The NC State Wolfpack (18-8, 9-4 ACC) host the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (20-5, 8-4 ACC) in ACC play at Lenovo Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

NC State vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: NC State win (63.7%)

Take a look at some betting trends for NC State (-6.5) versus North Carolina on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 158.5 points for this game.

NC State vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

North Carolina has covered 13 times in 25 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 11-6 ATS record NC State racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Wolfpack have the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they do on the road.

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have been better at home (9-6-0) than away (3-4-0).

NC State has six wins against the spread in 13 conference games this season.

North Carolina is 5-7-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

NC State vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State has won in 16, or 72.7%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wolfpack have a win-loss record of 12-2 when favored by -300 or better by bookmakers this year.

North Carolina has gone 3-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

The Tar Heels have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer, and earned a victory in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that NC State has a 75% chance of pulling out a win.

NC State vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

NC State put up 69.6 points per game and allowed 70.4 last year, making them 294th in the country offensively and 126th on defense.

NC State was 316th in the country in rebounds per game (29.6) and 287th in rebounds conceded (32.9) last season.

With 12.5 assists per game last season, NC State was 260th in college basketball.

Last season, NC State was 12th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 153rd in turnovers forced (11.5).

Last season North Carolina scored 80.7 points per game (29th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 74.7 points per contest (261st-ranked).

North Carolina averaged 33.2 rebounds per game (105th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Last season North Carolina ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.7 per game.

North Carolina averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.2 turnovers per contest (288th-ranked).

