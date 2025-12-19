NHL
Wild vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Wild vs Oilers Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (21-9-5) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6)
- Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-120)
|Oilers (+100)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (62.4%)
Wild vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals against the Oilers. The Wild are +205 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -260.
Wild vs Oilers Over/Under
- Wild versus Oilers, on Dec. 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Wild vs Oilers Moneyline
- The Wild vs Oilers moneyline has Minnesota as a -120 favorite, while Edmonton is a +100 underdog on the road.