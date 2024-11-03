Wild vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Sunday.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Minnesota Wild (7-1-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1)

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-111) Maple Leafs (-108) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (55.3%)

Wild vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Maple Leafs are -290 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +225.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Wild-Maple Leafs on November 3 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -111 favorite at home.

