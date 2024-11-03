Wild vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 3
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Sunday.
Wild vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (7-1-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1)
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-111)
|Maple Leafs (-108)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (55.3%)
Wild vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Maple Leafs are -290 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +225.
Wild vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for Wild-Maple Leafs on November 3 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Wild vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -111 favorite at home.