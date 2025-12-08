Wild vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Kraken Game Info

Minnesota Wild (15-9-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-9-6)

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-130) Kraken (+108) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (54.3%)

Wild vs Kraken Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -230.

Wild vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Kraken game on Dec. 8, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Wild vs Kraken Moneyline

The Wild vs Kraken moneyline has Minnesota as a -130 favorite, while Seattle is a +108 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!