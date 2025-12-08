NHL
Wild vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Wild vs Kraken Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (15-9-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-9-6)
- Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-130)
|Kraken (+108)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (54.3%)
Wild vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -230.
Wild vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Kraken game on Dec. 8, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Wild vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Wild vs Kraken moneyline has Minnesota as a -130 favorite, while Seattle is a +108 underdog at home.