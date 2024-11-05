Wild vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Kings Game Info

Minnesota Wild (8-1-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-3-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-160) Kings (+132) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (54.5%)

Wild vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -188 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +152.

Wild vs Kings Over/Under

The Wild-Kings matchup on November 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Wild vs Kings Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!