Wild vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
Data Skrive
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Kings Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (8-1-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-3-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-160)
|Kings (+132)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (54.5%)
Wild vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -188 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +152.
Wild vs Kings Over/Under
- The Wild-Kings matchup on November 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Wild vs Kings Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the road.