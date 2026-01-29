NHL
Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
In NHL action on Thursday, the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Wild vs Flames Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (30-14-10) vs. Calgary Flames (21-25-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-220)
|Flames (+180)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (58.1%)
Wild vs Flames Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -142.
Wild vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Wild-Flames on Jan. 29 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Wild vs Flames Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +180 underdog on the road.