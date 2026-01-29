Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

In NHL action on Thursday, the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames.

Wild vs Flames Game Info

Minnesota Wild (30-14-10) vs. Calgary Flames (21-25-6)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-220) Flames (+180) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (58.1%)

Wild vs Flames Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -142.

Wild vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Wild-Flames on Jan. 29 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Wild vs Flames Moneyline

Minnesota is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +180 underdog on the road.

