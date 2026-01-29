FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Data Skrive

      Wild vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      In NHL action on Thursday, the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames.

      Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

      Wild vs Flames Game Info

      • Minnesota Wild (30-14-10) vs. Calgary Flames (21-25-6)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 8 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Wild vs Flames Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Wild (-220)Flames (+180)5.5Wild (-1.5)

      Wild vs Flames Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Wild win (58.1%)

      Wild vs Flames Puck Line

      • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -142.

      Wild vs Flames Over/Under

      • The over/under for Wild-Flames on Jan. 29 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

      Wild vs Flames Moneyline

      • Minnesota is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +180 underdog on the road.

