      Sabres vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Data Skrive
      The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.

      Sabres vs Kings Game Info

      • Buffalo Sabres (30-17-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-16-13)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Sabres vs Kings Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Sabres (-132)Kings (+110)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

      Sabres vs Kings Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Sabres win (58.9%)

      Sabres vs Kings Puck Line

      • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +180.

      Sabres vs Kings Over/Under

      • Sabres versus Kings on Jan. 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

      Sabres vs Kings Moneyline

      • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Sabres, Los Angeles is the underdog at +110, and Buffalo is -132 playing at home.

