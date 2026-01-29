NHL
Sabres vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Kings Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (30-17-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-16-13)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-132)
|Kings (+110)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (58.9%)
Sabres vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +180.
Sabres vs Kings Over/Under
- Sabres versus Kings on Jan. 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Sabres vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Sabres, Los Angeles is the underdog at +110, and Buffalo is -132 playing at home.