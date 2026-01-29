Devils vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The New Jersey Devils versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Devils vs Predators Game Info

New Jersey Devils (27-24-2) vs. Nashville Predators (24-23-5)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-146) Predators (+122) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (58.2%)

Devils vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -205 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +164.

Devils vs Predators Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Predators on Jan. 29, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Devils vs Predators Moneyline

New Jersey is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +122 underdog on the road.

