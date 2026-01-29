FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Devils vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Devils vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The New Jersey Devils versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

      We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Devils vs Predators Game Info

      • New Jersey Devils (27-24-2) vs. Nashville Predators (24-23-5)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Devils vs Predators Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Devils (-146)Predators (+122)5.5Devils (-1.5)

      Devils vs Predators Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Devils win (58.2%)

      Devils vs Predators Puck Line

      • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -205 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +164.

      Devils vs Predators Over/Under

      • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Predators on Jan. 29, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

      Devils vs Predators Moneyline

      • New Jersey is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +122 underdog on the road.

