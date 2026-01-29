Hurricanes vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Utah Mammoth.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Mammoth Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (32-15-5) vs. Utah Mammoth (28-21-4)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-184) Mammoth (+155) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.8%)

Hurricanes vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Mammoth are -160 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +130.

Hurricanes vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Mammoth matchup on Jan. 29 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -184 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!