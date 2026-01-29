NHL
Hurricanes vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
Hurricanes vs Mammoth Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (32-15-5) vs. Utah Mammoth (28-21-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Mammoth Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-184)
|Mammoth (+155)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.8%)
Hurricanes vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Mammoth are -160 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +130.
Hurricanes vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Mammoth matchup on Jan. 29 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Utah is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -184 favorite at home.