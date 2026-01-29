FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      NHL

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Data Skrive
      Data Skrive

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Utah Mammoth.

      Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth Game Info

      • Carolina Hurricanes (32-15-5) vs. Utah Mammoth (28-21-4)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth Odds

      All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Hurricanes (-184)Mammoth (+155)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

      All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

      • Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.8%)

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth Puck Line

      • The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Mammoth are -160 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +130.

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth Over/Under

      • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Mammoth matchup on Jan. 29 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

      Hurricanes vs Mammoth Moneyline

      • Utah is a +155 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -184 favorite at home.

