NHL
Panthers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Florida Panthers will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Blues Game Info
- Florida Panthers (28-21-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-25-9)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-162)
|Blues (+134)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (54%)
Panthers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Blues are -188 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +152.
Panthers vs Blues Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Blues on Jan. 29, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Panthers vs Blues Moneyline
- Florida is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +134 underdog at home.