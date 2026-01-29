Panthers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Florida Panthers will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Thursday.

Panthers vs Blues Game Info

Florida Panthers (28-21-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-25-9)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-162) Blues (+134) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (54%)

Panthers vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Blues are -188 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +152.

Panthers vs Blues Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Blues on Jan. 29, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Panthers vs Blues Moneyline

Florida is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +134 underdog at home.

