Penguins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (26-14-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-9)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-188) Blackhawks (+155) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (67.7%)

Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +134.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Penguins versus Blackhawks, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +155 underdog on the road.

