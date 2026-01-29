NHL
Penguins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (26-14-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-9)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-188)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (67.7%)
Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +134.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Penguins versus Blackhawks, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +155 underdog on the road.