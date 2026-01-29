FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

    Explore Australian Open

      Explore FanDuel Promos

      Explore Email Sign-Up

      More

      Logo
      START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
      Player Image
      SportsBookLogo
      Chevrons Texture
      NHL

      Penguins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Data Skrive
      Data Skrive

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Penguins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Thursday.

      Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

      Penguins vs Blackhawks Game Info

      • Pittsburgh Penguins (26-14-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-9)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Penguins vs Blackhawks Odds

      All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Penguins (-188)Blackhawks (+155)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

      Penguins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

      All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

      • Prediction: Penguins win (67.7%)

      Penguins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

      • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Penguins. The Blackhawks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +134.

      Penguins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

      • Penguins versus Blackhawks, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

      Penguins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

      • Pittsburgh is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +155 underdog on the road.

      Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Want more stories like this?

      Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

      Newsletter Signup
      Newsletter Signup