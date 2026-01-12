NHL
Wild vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Wild vs Devils Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (26-11-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-21-2)
- Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-196)
|Devils (+162)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (72.3%)
Wild vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -154 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +126.
Wild vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Devils matchup on Jan. 12, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.
Wild vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Devils, Minnesota is the favorite at -196, and New Jersey is +162 playing on the road.