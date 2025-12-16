NHL
Wild vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals.
Wild vs Capitals Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) vs. Washington Capitals (18-10-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-118)
|Capitals (-102)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Capitals win (59.4%)
Wild vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Capitals are -260 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +205.
Wild vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Capitals game on Dec. 16, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Wild vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -118 favorite at home.