NHL

Wild vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wild vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Capitals Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) vs. Washington Capitals (18-10-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-118)Capitals (-102)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-118)Capitals (-102)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

• Prediction: Capitals win (59.4%)

  • Prediction: Capitals win (59.4%)

Wild vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Wild. The Capitals are -260 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +205.

Wild vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Capitals game on Dec. 16, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Wild vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -118 favorite at home.

