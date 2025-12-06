FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

In NHL action on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Canucks Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (15-8-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-142)Canucks (+118)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canucks win (50.7%)

Wild vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +168 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -210.

Wild vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Wild versus Canucks on Dec. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.

Wild vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Canucks, Minnesota is the favorite at -142, and Vancouver is +118 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup