Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
In NHL action on Saturday, the Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks.
Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks.
Wild vs Canucks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (15-8-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Canucks Odds
Favorite

Underdog

Total

Puck Line
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-142)
|Canucks (+118)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Canucks win (50.7%)
- Prediction: Canucks win (50.7%)
Wild vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +168 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -210.
Wild vs Canucks Over/Under
- Wild versus Canucks on Dec. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Wild vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Canucks, Minnesota is the favorite at -142, and Vancouver is +118 playing at home.