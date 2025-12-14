NHL
Wild vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Bruins Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) vs. Boston Bruins (19-13)
- Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Bruins Odds
Moneyline
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-156)
|Bruins (+130)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (53.6%)
Wild vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Wild are +160 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -200.
Wild vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Wild-Bruins matchup on Dec. 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Wild vs Bruins Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +130 underdog on the road.