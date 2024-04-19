What Should the Arizona Cardinals Do With the Fourth Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Arizona Cardinals sit in an interesting spot ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

There are no indications they're looking to move off of quarterback Kyler Murray in favor of a rookie, which means they could take one of the elite wide receivers -- Ohio State Buckeyes's Marvin Harrison Jr. or Louisiana State Tigers's Malik Nabers -- or they could trade down and accumulate more picks from a team looking to get whichever of the top four quarterbacks are still on the board.

On Thursday's episode of Up & Adams, Kay went through all the options and shared which route she'd go in if she were general manager Monti Ossenfort.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Harrison Jr. as a heavy favorite at -230 odds to be taken with the fourth overall pick with former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy next at +420.

Here's the clip discussed above:

.@heykayadams on why the #Cardinals no. 4 pick will change the trajectory of the ENTIRE draft for years to come 👀🔊 pic.twitter.com/P8kjpqwHvw — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 18, 2024

