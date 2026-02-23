What is a Round Robin Bet in Sports Betting?

A Round Robin bet is a group of smaller Parlays created from the same set of picks. Instead of placing one large Parlay where every pick must win, a Round Robin automatically generates multiple two-leg or three-leg parlays.

How Does a Round Robin Work?

To place a Round Robin, add three or more selections to your bet slip and choose the Round Robin option. The sportsbook will automatically create several parlays from your picks, labeled By 2’s, By 3’s, and so on. These labels show how many picks are included in each Parlay.

You choose:





How many total picks to include (at least 3)

How many picks per Parlay, such as 2-leg or 3-leg Parlays

Each Parlay is wagered separately. The amount you enter applies to each individual Parlay, not the entire Round Robin. Your total wager is the per-Parlay amount multiplied by the number of Parlays created.

Important: Selections from the same game (such as a side, Total, and Props from one game) cannot be combined in a Round Robin.



What is a Round Robin Betting Example?

Let’s say you pick three NFL teams:

Commanders +4 Broncos -8 Giants +10.5

If you placed a traditional 3-leg Parlay, all three picks would need to win.

With a Round Robin (By 2’s), the sportsbook automatically creates every possible 2-leg Parlay from your picks:

Commanders +4 / Broncos -8

Commanders +4 / Giants +10.5

Broncos -8 / Giants +10.5

That means you’re placing three separate 2-leg Parlays at once. If any two picks win, at least one Parlay can still cash, even if one pick loses.

So, if you wager $5 per parlay, the Sportsbook places:

$5 on each 2-leg Parlay

$15 total wagered across all three Parlays

This gives you more chances to win compared to a single 3-leg Parlay.



How to Place a Round Robin Bet on FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook makes placing a Round Robin bet simple:

Log in to your FanDuel account (or create one). Choose the sport and game you want to bet on. Select Round Robin from the bet slip options. Choose your parlay groupings (2-leg, 3-leg, etc.). Enter your wager per parlay and hit Place Bet.

Before confirming, FanDuel will show your total number of bets and the full cost.







FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is a Round Robin bet?

A Round Robin is a group of smaller Parlay bets created from a larger group of picks. With these wagers, you can win money even if not every leg wins.

How are Round Robin bets different from Parlays?

A traditional Parlay requires all legs to win. A Round Robin creates several mini-Parlays, so you’re not risking everything on just one bet.

How many combinations are in a Round Robin?

It depends on the number of picks and Parlay size. For example, 3 picks with 2-leg combinations results in 3 total Parlays.

Can I cash out a Round Robin bet early?

When available, FanDuel will offer cash out options under My Bets. Cash out options can change in real-time, so be sure to secure your cash out when you see an offer you want.

What sports can I use for Round Robin betting?

FanDuel allows Round Robin Parlays for most major sports: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more.

Is Round Robin betting good for beginners?

Yes, assuming you understand how the bet work. Round Robin bets are a great way to reduce risk while still enjoying multi-leg bets. It’s a more forgiving way to parlay.

What are the advantages of a Round Robin bet?

Round Robin bets give you more flexibility than a traditional Parlay. Because your picks are split into multiple smaller Parlays, you can still win if one or more selections lose. This reduces risk compared to a single large Parlay while still offering higher payouts than single bets.

What are the disadvantages of a Round Robin bet?

Round Robin bets require a higher total wager because you are placing multiple Parlays at once. While they reduce the risk of losing everything on one missed pick, the payouts are usually smaller than a full Parlay when all selections win.









