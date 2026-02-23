Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-PH

The Indiana Pacers (15-43) are 7-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (31-26) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -7 235.5 -260 +215

Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (61.8%)

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have registered a 29-27-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 58 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 30 times out of 58 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over 43.1% of the time (25 out of 58 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (12-17-1) than it does in road games (17-10-0).

When playing at home, the 76ers go over the total 53.3% of the time (16 of 30 games). They've hit the over in 51.9% of games on the road (14 of 27 contests).

This year, Indiana is 17-12-0 at home against the spread (.586 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-18-0 ATS (.379).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more frequently at home (14 of 29, 48.3%) than away (11 of 29, 37.9%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 29 points, 4 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made treys (seventh in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Joel Embiid averages 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.9 points, 8.8 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Jarace Walker gets the Pacers 10.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers are getting 9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Jay Huff.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

