Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (28-31) host the Washington Wizards (16-40) at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Hawks are 13.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -13.5 237.5 -769 +530

Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (75.9%)

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread in a game 28 times this season (28-31-0).

Against the spread, the Wizards are 24-32-0 this season.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times out of 56 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 29 of 56 set point totals (51.8%).

Atlanta has a worse record against the spread in home games (10-17-0) than it does in road games (18-14-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the total in 11 of 27 home games (40.7%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 18 of 32 matchups (56.2%).

This season, Washington is 14-16-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-16-0 ATS (.385).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (15 of 30), and 53.8% of the time away (14 of 26).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.4 points, 6.5 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George averages 14.9 points for the Wizards, plus 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Bub Carrington averages 10.1 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also sinking 39.6% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Per game, Justin Champagnie provides the Wizards 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tre Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Wizards are receiving 10.1 points, 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

