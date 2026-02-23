Houston vs Kansas Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Houston vs. Kansas, which tips at 9 p.m. ET.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Houston vs Kansas Prediction and Picks

Either Bill Self is going to lose at home on a Big Monday, or Houston is going to lose three games in a row. It should be fun.

Ultimately, I like the Cougars at these moneyline odds.

This game is the third in a three-game gauntlet for Houston. They've dropped the first two -- losing by three at Iowa State and by seven at home versus Arizona -- and were let down by their normally elite defense. By Torvik's single-game adjusted defensive rating, the last two contests were two of their three worst defensive games in Big 12 play.

With the Jayhawks ranked 43rd in KenPom offense, Kansas should be an easier matchup than either Arizona (ninth) or Iowa State (17th) was.

Plus, Kansas is in a bit of a funk right now, losing two of their past three -- falling by 18 at Iowa State (where Houston lost by three) and losing by 16 at home to Cincinnati.

Phog Allen Fieldhouse might be the toughest road environment in college basketball, and while it'll surely be raucous today, Houston can go into Lawrence and get a win.

Flory Bidunga is having a breakout season, increasing his scoring output from 5.9 points per game as a freshman to 14.6 this season. But this is a tough spot for him.

Houston -- which ranks seventh in KenPom D -- allows the 19th-lowest field-goal percentage (39.9%) and the 62nd-lowest free-throw rate (40.0%; FTs per field-goal attempt). With JoJo Tugler and Chris Cenac on the inside, Houston is a tough team to score on in the paint, which is where Bidunga does almost all of his work as he's taken just two threes this season.

In two matchups with Iowa State, a team that is eighth in KenPom defense and is somewhat similar to Houston, Bidunga netted 10 and 11 points. I think he'll be held in check tonight.

