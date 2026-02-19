Celtics at Warriors Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Celtics at Warriors Prediction and Best Bets

The Celtics are one of the NBA's elite offenses, and I like their chances to score at least 110 points on Golden State.

For the season, Boston ranks second in offensive rating but is dead last in pace. They'll get a huge boost in the pace department today as the Warriors are seventh in pace over the last 15 games.

The Warriors' defense has also taken a hit since Jimmy Butler got hurt, with Golden State sitting 20th in defensive rating across its past five games.

Boston's reliance on the three-ball -- second-most attempted threes per game (42.4) -- makes them a little feast or famine at times. But the Celtics are scoring 115.3 points per game this campaign. In a pace-up matchup against a struggling defense, Boston can pour in at least 110 points.

Draymond Green takes a lot of flack for his jumper, but it's been going in a lot lately. The Celtics are a good matchup for him to keep it going.

Green has hit at least two triples in five of his last six games as he's shouldering more of the offensive burden sans Butler and Stephen Curry, who is out again today. Over that six-game span, Green is taking 6.5 three-pointers per night and hitting 38.5% of them for an average of 2.5 makes per game.

Boston lets up a ton of three-point tries, with the Celtics surrendering the third-highest three-point attempt rate this season (44.7%). They allow 2.9 made threes per game to power forwards, the third-most, and they also give up the third-most made threes per game to centers (1.8).

