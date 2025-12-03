Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Championship Game 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-128) | Miami (OH): (+106)

Western Michigan: (-128) | Miami (OH): (+106) Spread: Western Michigan: -1.5 (-114) | Miami (OH): +1.5 (-106)

Western Michigan: -1.5 (-114) | Miami (OH): +1.5 (-106) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Western Michigan's record against the spread is 9-3-0.

Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Western Michigan is 6-1.

Out of 12 Western Michigan games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Miami (OH) has covered the spread eight times in 12 games.

Miami (OH) has won once ATS (1-4) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of 12 Miami (OH) games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (53.6%)

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Miami (OH), the underdog, is -106.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

Western Michigan versus Miami (OH), on Dec. 6, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

The Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) moneyline has Western Michigan as a -128 favorite, while Miami (OH) is a +106 underdog.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Michigan 23.7 96 18.7 16 46.3 12 Miami (OH) 26.1 81 21.9 42 44.4 12

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) analysis on FanDuel Research.