NCAAF

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Championship Game 2025

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Championship Game 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-128) | Miami (OH): (+106)
  • Spread: Western Michigan: -1.5 (-114) | Miami (OH): +1.5 (-106)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Western Michigan's record against the spread is 9-3-0.
  • Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Western Michigan is 6-1.
  • Out of 12 Western Michigan games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
  • Miami (OH) has covered the spread eight times in 12 games.
  • Miami (OH) has won once ATS (1-4) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Of 12 Miami (OH) games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (53.6%)

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Miami (OH), the underdog, is -106.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

Western Michigan versus Miami (OH), on Dec. 6, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

The Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) moneyline has Western Michigan as a -128 favorite, while Miami (OH) is a +106 underdog.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Western Michigan23.79618.71646.312
Miami (OH)26.18121.94244.412

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Stadium: Ford Field

