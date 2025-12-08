Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Myrtle Beach Bowl 2025
The Western Michigan Broncos will take on the Kennesaw State Owls in college football action on Friday.
Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-196) | Kennesaw State: (+162)
- Spread: Western Michigan: -4.5 (-115) | Kennesaw State: +4.5 (-105)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has covered the spread 10 times in 13 games.
- This season, Western Michigan is 5-1 as 4.5-point or better favorites.
- This season, six of Western Michigan's 13 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Kennesaw State is 9-4-0 this year.
- Kennesaw State's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1.
- Of 13 Kennesaw State games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State Point Spread
Kennesaw State is a 4.5-point underdog against Western Michigan. Kennesaw State is -105 to cover the spread, and Western Michigan is -115.
Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State Over/Under
The Western Michigan-Kennesaw State game on Dec. 19 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Western Michigan vs Kennesaw State Moneyline
Western Michigan is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Kennesaw State is a +162 underdog.
Western Michigan vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Western Michigan
|23.6
|83
|18.2
|21
|46.0
|13
|Kennesaw State
|28.3
|46
|24.3
|73
|52.7
|13
Western Michigan vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 19, 2025
- Game time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Conway, South Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)
