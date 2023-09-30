Western Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Western Michigan Broncos taking on the Ball State Cardinals.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-122) | Ball State: (+102)

Western Michigan: (-122) | Ball State: (+102) Spread: Western Michigan: -1.5 (-110) | Ball State: +1.5 (-110)

Western Michigan: -1.5 (-110) | Ball State: +1.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Michigan vs Ball State Betting Trends

Western Michigan has two wins against the spread this year.

Western Michigan is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of four Western Michigan games have gone over the point total this season.

Ball State has one win against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Ball State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

One of Ball State's three games has gone over the point total.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (59.7%)

Western Michigan vs Ball State Point Spread

Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points over Ball State. Western Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, with Ball State being -110.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Western Michigan-Ball State on September 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ball State-Western Michigan, Ball State is the underdog at +102, and Western Michigan is -122.

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Western Michigan 20.8 113 38.8 121 52.8 4 4 Ball State 16.3 125 34.0 108 53.8 1 4

