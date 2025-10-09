Western Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Western Michigan Broncos are up against the Ball State Cardinals.
Western Michigan vs Ball State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-334) | Ball State: (+265)
- Spread: Western Michigan: -9.5 (-110) | Ball State: +9.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Western Michigan vs Ball State Betting Trends
- Western Michigan is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Western Michigan has covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Western Michigan has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.
- Ball State has four wins in five contests against the spread this year.
- Ball State has an ATS record of 3-1 as 9.5-point underdogs or more.
- Ball State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this season.
Western Michigan vs Ball State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Broncos win (78%)
Western Michigan vs Ball State Point Spread
Western Michigan is favored by 9.5 points over Ball State. Western Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, with Ball State being -110.
Western Michigan vs Ball State Over/Under
A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Western Michigan-Ball State on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Western Michigan vs Ball State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Western Michigan-Ball State, Western Michigan is the favorite at -334, and Ball State is +265.
Western Michigan vs. Ball State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Western Michigan
|19.7
|100
|20.7
|66
|49.2
|6
|Ball State
|16.4
|128
|29.4
|95
|50.9
|5
Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium
