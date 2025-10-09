Western Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Western Michigan Broncos are up against the Ball State Cardinals.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-334) | Ball State: (+265)

Western Michigan: (-334) | Ball State: (+265) Spread: Western Michigan: -9.5 (-110) | Ball State: +9.5 (-110)

Western Michigan: -9.5 (-110) | Ball State: +9.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Michigan vs Ball State Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Western Michigan has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

Ball State has four wins in five contests against the spread this year.

Ball State has an ATS record of 3-1 as 9.5-point underdogs or more.

Ball State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this season.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (78%)

Western Michigan vs Ball State Point Spread

Western Michigan is favored by 9.5 points over Ball State. Western Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, with Ball State being -110.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Western Michigan-Ball State on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Western Michigan vs Ball State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Western Michigan-Ball State, Western Michigan is the favorite at -334, and Ball State is +265.

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Michigan 19.7 100 20.7 66 49.2 6 Ball State 16.4 128 29.4 95 50.9 5

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Stadium: Waldo Stadium

