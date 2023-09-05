2023 Western Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The Western Michigan Broncos are 2-4 so far in 2023. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Western Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Saint Francis (PA) August 31 W 35-17 Broncos (-13.5) 58.5 2 @ Syracuse September 9 L 48-7 Orange (-24.5) 56.5 3 @ Iowa September 16 L 41-10 Hawkeyes (-28.5) 43.5 4 @ Toledo September 23 L 49-31 Rockets (-21.5) 52.5 5 Ball State September 30 W 42-24 Broncos (-1.5) 50.5 6 @ Mississippi State October 7 L 41-28 Bulldogs (-22.5) 55.5 7 Miami (OH) October 14 - RedHawks (-7.5) 45.5 View Full Table

Western Michigan Last Game

The Broncos, in their most recent outing, were defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-28. In that game against the Bulldogs, Hayden Wolff had 262 yards on 27-of-35 passing (77.1%) for the Broncos, with three touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Zahir Abdus-Salaam ran for 60 yards on 18 carries (3.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding four receptions for seven yards. Kenneth Womack accumulated 12 catches for 113 yards (9.4 per catch) against the Bulldogs.

Western Michigan Betting Insights

Western Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

