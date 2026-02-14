Virginia vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Virginia Cavaliers (21-3) hope to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8) on February 14, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Virginia vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (66.4%)

Virginia is a 4.5-point favorite against Ohio State on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 147.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Virginia vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia is 13-11-0 ATS this season.

Ohio State has compiled a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Virginia (8-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.1%) than Ohio State (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Cavaliers have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than they have in road affairs (4-4-0).

Against the spread, the Buckeyes have had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (5-9-0).

Virginia vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has won in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Cavaliers have been victorious 14 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 or shorter on the moneyline.

Ohio State has won two of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Buckeyes have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer in three chances.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 66.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 81.9 per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while allowing 67.5 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball) and has a +346 scoring differential overall.

Thijs De Ridder ranks 207th in the country with a team-high 16.1 points per game.

Ohio State is outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game, with a +189 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.6 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allows 73.7 per contest (179th in college basketball).

Bruce Thornton's team-leading 19.3 points per game rank him 47th in college basketball.

The 37.8 rebounds per game the Cavaliers average rank 11th in college basketball, and are 8.6 more than the 29.2 their opponents record per outing.

De Ridder paces the Cavaliers with 6.6 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball play).

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Buckeyes accumulate rank 265th in the nation, 1.9 more than the 28.9 their opponents collect.

Devin Royal leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (355th in college basketball).

Virginia scores 104.1 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

The Buckeyes' 105.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 33rd in college basketball, and the 95.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 218th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!