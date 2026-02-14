Arkansas vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Auburn Tigers (14-10, 5-6 SEC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-6, 8-3 SEC) on February 14, 2026 at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (78.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Arkansas-Auburn spread (Arkansas -8.5) or over/under (165.5 points).

Arkansas vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Auburn has compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas (7-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (70%) than Auburn (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Razorbacks sport a better record against the spread in home games (9-4-0) than they do in away games (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Tigers have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (6-6-0 record) and on the road (3-3-0).

Arkansas is 7-4-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Auburn's SEC record against the spread is 4-7-0.

Arkansas vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (93.3%) in those contests.

The Razorbacks have been a -490 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Auburn has won 25% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-6).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +365 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 83.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas' +294 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.8 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per contest (253rd in college basketball).

Darius Acuff Jr.'s team-leading 20.8 points per game ranks 18th in the nation.

Auburn is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game, with a +136 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.3 points per game (31st in college basketball) and gives up 78.7 per contest (308th in college basketball).

Keyshawn Hall's 20.6 points per game leads Auburn and ranks 22nd in college basketball.

The 32.5 rebounds per game the Razorbacks average rank 160th in the nation, and are 1.1 more than the 31.4 their opponents collect per outing.

Trevon Brazile paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball action).

The Tigers are 130th in the country at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 29.3 their opponents average.

KeShawn Murphy is 179th in the country with 6.8 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Arkansas scores 108.5 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while allowing 93.5 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball).

The Tigers rank 40th in college basketball with 104.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 271st defensively with 97.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

