2026 NBA Three Point Contest Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering various NBA All-Star odds for events across NBA All-Star Weekend, including Saturday's three-point contest.

Which shooters will participate in the three-point contest, and which players are the best bets to take home the trophy?

Let's break down this loaded field of three-point specialists.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

2026 NBA Three Point Contest Participants

Three Point Contest Format

Here's a full break down of the format of the three-point contest.

Three Point Contest Odds

Odds to Win the Three Point Contest

Kon Knueppel +270

Damian Lillard +410

Devin Booker +550

Jamal Murray +650

Tyrese Maxey +650

Donovan Mitchell +750

Norman Powell +950

Bobby Portis +1600

Odds to Qualify for the Final

Kon Knueppel -180

Damian Lillard -105

Devin Booker +115

Jamal Murray +145

Tyrese Maxey +145

Donovan Mitchell +165

Norman Powell +220

Bobby Portis +320

Three Point Contest Best Bets

On Friday, Austan Kas wrote up his favorite three-point contest bets.

