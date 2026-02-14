Arizona vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Arizona Wildcats (23-1, 10-1 Big 12) will attempt to continue a 14-game home winning streak when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 8-3 Big 12) on February 14, 2026 at McKale Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (81.4%)

To help you make an informed wager on Arizona-Texas Tech outing (in which Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 157.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 15-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech has covered 12 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 13 games at home, and they've covered four times in seven games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Red Raiders have a better winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Arizona is 7-4-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Texas Tech has seven wins against the spread in 11 Big 12 games this season.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has won in 14, or 93.3%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -521 or better.

Texas Tech has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. Texas Tech has gone 2-3 in those games.

The Red Raiders have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +385 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 83.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 20.6 points per game (scoring 88.8 per game to rank 11th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball) and has a +494 scoring differential overall.

Brayden Burries ranks 233rd in the nation with a team-high 15.7 points per game.

Texas Tech is outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game, with a +238 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.2 points per game (61st in college basketball) and allows 72.3 per contest (135th in college basketball).

JT Toppin is ranked ninth in college basketball with a team-leading 21.5 points per game.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 14.2 boards. They are grabbing 41.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.9 per contest.

Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 9.6 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball play).

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. They collect 34.6 rebounds per game, 64th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.8.

Toppin's 10.8 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank sixth in the nation.

Arizona's 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 81.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

The Red Raiders average 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (45th in college basketball), and concede 91.8 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!