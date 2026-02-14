UConn vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The UConn Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) hope to extend an 11-game home win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (13-11, 5-8 Big East) on February 14, 2026.

UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (88.7%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's UConn-Georgetown spread (UConn -16.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

UConn vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 8-17-0 ATS this season.

Georgetown has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Huskies have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered three times in 13 games at home, and they've covered four times in nine games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hoyas have a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than on the road (.625, 5-3-0).

UConn has beaten the spread five times in 14 conference games.

Georgetown has seven wins against the spread in 13 Big East games this year.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (90%) in those games.

The Huskies have been a -2778 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Georgetown has won five of the 15 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Hoyas have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 96.5% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn was 90th in the nation in points scored (77.0 per game) and 56th in points conceded (68.0) last season.

Last year, UConn was 111th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9).

At 17.3 assists per game, UConn was eighth-best in the nation last year.

With 10.0 turnovers committed per game and 9.8 turnovers forced last season, UConn was 71st and 317th in college basketball, respectively.

Georgetown was 235th in the nation last year with 72.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 91st with 69.6 points allowed per contest.

With 32.0 boards per game, Georgetown ranked 179th in the country. It gave up 31.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 172nd in college basketball.

Last year Georgetown ranked 135th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.1 per game.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, Georgetown ranked 176th in college basketball. It forced 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

