Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for New Orleans Bowl 2025

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers playing the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-170) | Southern Miss: (+140)

Western Kentucky: (-170) | Southern Miss: (+140) Spread: Western Kentucky: -3.5 (-110) | Southern Miss: +3.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky: -3.5 (-110) | Southern Miss: +3.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Betting Trends

Western Kentucky's record against the spread is 9-3-0.

For the season, Western Kentucky is 6-1 as 3.5-point or better favorites.

This season, six of Western Kentucky's 12 games have hit the over.

Southern Miss has covered the spread five times in 12 games.

Southern Miss has won once ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of 12 Southern Miss games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Point Spread

Western Kentucky is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Southern Miss, the underdog, is -110.

Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Over/Under

The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus Southern Miss matchup on Dec. 23 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Western Kentucky-Southern Miss, Western Kentucky is the favorite at -170, and Southern Miss is +140.

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 29.8 52 23.4 55 56.3 12 Southern Miss 29.8 50 27.4 83 55.3 12

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.