Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for New Orleans Bowl 2025
NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers playing the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-170) | Southern Miss: (+140)
- Spread: Western Kentucky: -3.5 (-110) | Southern Miss: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky's record against the spread is 9-3-0.
- For the season, Western Kentucky is 6-1 as 3.5-point or better favorites.
- This season, six of Western Kentucky's 12 games have hit the over.
- Southern Miss has covered the spread five times in 12 games.
- Southern Miss has won once ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 12 Southern Miss games so far this year, six have hit the over.
Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Point Spread
Western Kentucky is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Southern Miss, the underdog, is -110.
Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Over/Under
The over/under for the Western Kentucky versus Southern Miss matchup on Dec. 23 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Western Kentucky vs Southern Miss Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Western Kentucky-Southern Miss, Western Kentucky is the favorite at -170, and Southern Miss is +140.
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Western Kentucky
|29.8
|52
|23.4
|55
|56.3
|12
|Southern Miss
|29.8
|50
|27.4
|83
|55.3
|12
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
