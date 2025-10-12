Western Kentucky vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Tuesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Florida International Panthers.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-260) | Florida International: (+210)

Western Kentucky: (-260) | Florida International: (+210) Spread: Western Kentucky: -7.5 (-102) | Florida International: +7.5 (-120)

Western Kentucky: -7.5 (-102) | Florida International: +7.5 (-120) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has five wins in six games against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three Western Kentucky games (of six) that hit the over this season.

Florida International is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Florida International has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of Florida International five games in 2025 have hit the over.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hilltoppers win (67.1%)

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Point Spread

Florida International is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Western Kentucky. Florida International is -120 to cover the spread, and Western Kentucky is -102.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Over/Under

The Western Kentucky-Florida International game on Oct. 14 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Moneyline

Florida International is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -260 favorite.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Kentucky 33.7 41 22.8 71 59.0 6 Florida International 21.2 122 32.0 95 54.3 5

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

