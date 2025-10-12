FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Tuesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Florida International Panthers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-260) | Florida International: (+210)
  • Spread: Western Kentucky: -7.5 (-102) | Florida International: +7.5 (-120)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Betting Trends

  • Western Kentucky has five wins in six games against the spread this year.
  • Western Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • There have been three Western Kentucky games (of six) that hit the over this season.
  • Florida International is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • Florida International has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • A pair of Florida International five games in 2025 have hit the over.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hilltoppers win (67.1%)

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Point Spread

Florida International is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Western Kentucky. Florida International is -120 to cover the spread, and Western Kentucky is -102.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Over/Under

The Western Kentucky-Florida International game on Oct. 14 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Moneyline

Florida International is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -260 favorite.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Western Kentucky33.74122.87159.06
Florida International21.212232.09554.35

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Western Kentucky vs. Florida International analysis on FanDuel Research.

