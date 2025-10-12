Western Kentucky vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
Tuesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Florida International Panthers.
Western Kentucky vs Florida International Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Western Kentucky: (-260) | Florida International: (+210)
- Spread: Western Kentucky: -7.5 (-102) | Florida International: +7.5 (-120)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Western Kentucky vs Florida International Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has five wins in six games against the spread this year.
- Western Kentucky has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been three Western Kentucky games (of six) that hit the over this season.
- Florida International is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Florida International has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- A pair of Florida International five games in 2025 have hit the over.
Western Kentucky vs Florida International Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hilltoppers win (67.1%)
Western Kentucky vs Florida International Point Spread
Florida International is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Western Kentucky. Florida International is -120 to cover the spread, and Western Kentucky is -102.
Western Kentucky vs Florida International Over/Under
The Western Kentucky-Florida International game on Oct. 14 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Western Kentucky vs Florida International Moneyline
Florida International is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Kentucky is a -260 favorite.
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Western Kentucky
|33.7
|41
|22.8
|71
|59.0
|6
|Florida International
|21.2
|122
|32.0
|95
|54.3
|5
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
