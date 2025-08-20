2025 Western Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A glimpse at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals a notable matchup against Missouri State on Sept. 27. Below, you can see the rest of the Hilltoppers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Western Kentucky 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Sam Houston Aug. 23 - Hilltoppers (-10.5) 61.5 1 North Alabama Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Toledo Sept. 6 - - - 4 Nevada Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Missouri State Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Delaware Oct. 3 - - - 8 Florida International Oct. 14 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Western Kentucky 2025 Schedule Insights

According to its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (49), Western Kentucky has the 103rd-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Hilltoppers will see five teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, Western Kentucky will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.

Western Kentucky Betting Insights (2024)

Western Kentucky put together a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Hilltoppers games.

Western Kentucky finished 6-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 85.7% of those games).

