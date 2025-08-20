NCAAF
2025 Western Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
A glimpse at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals a notable matchup against Missouri State on Sept. 27. Below, you can see the rest of the Hilltoppers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.
Western Kentucky 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Sam Houston
|Aug. 23
|-
|Hilltoppers (-10.5)
|61.5
|1
|North Alabama
|Aug. 30
|-
|-
|-
|2
|@ Toledo
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Nevada
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Missouri State
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ Delaware
|Oct. 3
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Florida International
|Oct. 14
|-
|-
|-
Western Kentucky 2025 Schedule Insights
- According to its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (49), Western Kentucky has the 103rd-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- The Hilltoppers will see five teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.
- In 2025, Western Kentucky will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.
Western Kentucky Betting Insights (2024)
- Western Kentucky put together a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Hilltoppers games.
- Western Kentucky finished 6-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 85.7% of those games).
