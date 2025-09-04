West Virginia vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Ohio Bobcats.

West Virginia vs Ohio Odds & Spread

Moneyline: West Virginia: (-152) | Ohio: (+126)

West Virginia: (-152) | Ohio: (+126) Spread: West Virginia: -3.5 (-105) | Ohio: +3.5 (-115)

West Virginia: -3.5 (-105) | Ohio: +3.5 (-115) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

West Virginia vs Ohio Betting Trends

West Virginia hasn won once against the spread this season.

West Virginia has covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ohio has one win against the spread this season.

Ohio has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Ohio and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

West Virginia vs Ohio Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (56.6%)

West Virginia vs Ohio Point Spread

West Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite against Ohio. West Virginia is -105 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -115.

West Virginia vs Ohio Over/Under

An over/under of 60.5 has been set for West Virginia-Ohio on Sept. 6, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

West Virginia vs Ohio Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for West Virginia-Ohio, West Virginia is the favorite at -152, and Ohio is +126.

West Virginia vs. Ohio Points Insights

The Mountaineers' average implied point total last season was 0.1 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.9 implied points on average compared to 32 implied points in this game).

The Bobcats' average implied point total last season (29.6 points) is 0.6 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (29 points).

West Virginia vs. Ohio Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

