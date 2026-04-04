Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Houston Rockets (48-29) are favored (-3.5) to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (36-41) at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBC/Peacock. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 228.5 -168 +142

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a game 32 times this season (32-45-0).

The Warriors are 33-43-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 35 times this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 46 of 77 opportunities (59.7%).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 38 home games, and 18 times in 39 road games.

The Rockets have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (36.8%) than road games (53.8%).

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results on the road (17-22-0) than at home (16-21-1).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have gone over 25 of 38 times at home (65.8%), and 21 of 39 away (53.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 25.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 51.8% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 assists and 7.8 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 boards.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors are getting 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Draymond Green.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.5 treys.

The Warriors receive 9.2 points per game from Gui Santos, plus 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Gary Payton II averages 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 57.4% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.