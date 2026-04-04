Kings vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA, KTLA, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (39-38) are heavily favored (by 13 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-57) on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -13 228.5 -901 +610

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (75.3%)

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 39 times in 77 games with a set spread.

The Kings have played 78 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times out of 78 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 39 of 78 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 38 home games, and 19 times in 39 road games.

At home, the Clippers eclipse the over/under 52.6% of the time (20 of 38 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 53.8% of games (21 of 39).

Sacramento has the same winning percentage against the spread (.410) at home (16-21-1 record) and away (16-22-1) this season.

Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (20 times out of 39) than away (19 of 39) this year.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28 points, 3.6 assists and 6.3 boards.

John Collins averages 13.6 points, 5.3 boards and 1 assists, shooting 56% from the field and 41.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 2.3 boards and 6.8 assists.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.6 points, 3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Kings.

The Kings get 12.1 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 7.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

Precious Achiuwa averages 9.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

Nique Clifford averages 8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

The Kings receive 12.7 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 1.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

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