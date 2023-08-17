2023 West Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 4-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

West Virginia 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Penn State September 2 L 38-15 Nittany Lions (-21) 48.5 2 Duquesne September 9 W 56-17 Mountaineers (-38.5) 55.5 3 Pittsburgh September 16 W 17-6 Mountaineers (-2.5) 47.5 4 Texas Tech September 23 W 20-13 Red Raiders (-5.5) 53.5 5 @ TCU September 30 W 24-21 Horned Frogs (-13.5) 52.5 7 @ Houston October 12 L 41-39 Mountaineers (-3) 49.5 8 Oklahoma State October 21 - - - View Full Table

West Virginia Last Game

The Mountaineers matched up with the Houston Cougars in their last outing, falling 41-39. Garrett Greene threw for 391 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception on 20-of-38 passing (52.6%) for the Mountaineers in that game versus the Cougars. He also tacked on 12 carries for 47 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, CJ Donaldson took 17 carries for 66 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 25 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Devin Carter had 116 yards on five catches (23.2 per reception) in that game.

West Virginia Betting Insights

West Virginia has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

