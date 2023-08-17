FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 West Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 4-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

West Virginia 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Penn StateSeptember 2L 38-15Nittany Lions (-21)48.5
2DuquesneSeptember 9W 56-17Mountaineers (-38.5)55.5
3PittsburghSeptember 16W 17-6Mountaineers (-2.5)47.5
4Texas TechSeptember 23W 20-13Red Raiders (-5.5)53.5
5@ TCUSeptember 30W 24-21Horned Frogs (-13.5)52.5
7@ HoustonOctober 12L 41-39Mountaineers (-3)49.5
8Oklahoma StateOctober 21---
West Virginia Last Game

The Mountaineers matched up with the Houston Cougars in their last outing, falling 41-39. Garrett Greene threw for 391 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception on 20-of-38 passing (52.6%) for the Mountaineers in that game versus the Cougars. He also tacked on 12 carries for 47 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, CJ Donaldson took 17 carries for 66 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 25 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Devin Carter had 116 yards on five catches (23.2 per reception) in that game.

West Virginia Betting Insights

  • The Mountaineers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

