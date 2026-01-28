Islanders vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the New York Islanders taking on the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Rangers Game Info

New York Islanders (28-19-5) vs. New York Rangers (22-25-6)

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-156) Rangers (+130) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (67.4%)

Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +156 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under

The Islanders-Rangers game on Jan. 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline

The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -156 favorite, while the Rangers are a +130 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!