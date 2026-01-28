FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Islanders vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

      Data Skrive

      The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the New York Islanders taking on the New York Rangers.

      Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

      Islanders vs Rangers Game Info

      • New York Islanders (28-19-5) vs. New York Rangers (22-25-6)
      • Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Islanders vs Rangers Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Islanders (-156)Rangers (+130)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

      Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Islanders win (67.4%)

      Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line

      • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +156 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

      Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under

      • The Islanders-Rangers game on Jan. 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

      Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline

      • The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -156 favorite, while the Rangers are a +130 underdog on the road.

