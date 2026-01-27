2 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for 1/27/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans are a good matchup for Chet Holmgren to hit multiple threes.

The Pels permit the NBA's third-highest three-point attempt rate (45.0%). Holmgren has liked this matchup in the past, averaging 1.8 made threes over five career games versus New Orleans -- including going 3 for 6 from deep against the Pels in one previous meeting this campaign.

On top of that, Chet is now bumped up the usage totem pole with Jalen Williams out. That's led to Holmgren taking at least four threes in three of the last four games.

Hitting 37.6% of his three-point tries this season, Holmgren can be efficient on whatever looks he gets tonight, and his volume should be a touch better than usual thanks to both the matchup and OKC's injury situation.

Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

This total is painfully low. I think it should be a bit lower.

The Phoenix Suns are without Devin Booker, their main offensive hub. In their first game since Booker rolled his ankle, Phoenix managed a measly 102 points against a fast-paced Miami Heat squad. Prior to that one, the last time the Suns played without Booker, they mustered just 105 points.

But this isn't all about Booker.

Phoenix is playing excellent D of late. Over the last 10 games, the Suns rank fourth in defensive rating.

The Nets can help, too. Not only are the Nets 28th in offensive rating across the past 10 games, Brooklyn is dead last in pace in that time.

All in all, we should get a low-scoring game tonight in Phoenix, and I'm into this under.

