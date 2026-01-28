NHL
Avalanche vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Senators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (35-6-9) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-21-7)
- Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-166)
|Senators (+138)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (66.6%)
Avalanche vs Senators Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Senators. The Avalanche are +142 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -176.
Avalanche vs Senators Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Senators, on Jan. 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Avalanche vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -166 favorite despite being on the road.