2 Best College Basketball Picks and Player Props for Tuesday 1/27/26

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Nebraska at Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg has been immense this season for Michigan. One area he's been just sort of meh is from three-point land, but he can have a good day from three against the unbeaten Huskers.

2+ Made Threes Yaxel Lendeborg +100

Nebraska is a really good team, and they're solid on defense -- with KenPom ranking the Huskers' D 11th. However, Nebraska permits a lot of three-point looks. For the season, the Huskers give up a 49.7% three-point attempt rate, so nearly half of the shots they allow come from deep.

Lendeborg has been in a shooting rut, making a meager 20.6% of his three-pointers over his last nine games. Lendeborg shot 35.7% from three a season ago at UAB, so he's not a terrible shooter. He's taken at least five triples in three of his past four outings, and his three-point volume should be there today thanks to the matchup.

I'm intrigued by these even-money odds for Lendeborg to sink multiple treys versus Nebraska.

Purdue at Indiana

An Indiana offense that loves to shoot threes will see a Purdue defense that lets up a lot of three-point tries. That has me interested in the over.

Total Points Over

In its first season under Darian DeVries, Indiana is letting it fly from downtown as IU owns the 11th-highest three-point attempt rate (51.2%). The Hoosiers don't need encouragement to shoot the three-ball, but they'll get just that today versus a Boilermakers defense that surrenders the 31st-highest three-point attempt rate (45.4%).

When Purdue has the ball, they should have plenty of success as they boast an elite offense, per usual. KenPom ranks Purdue second offensively while Indiana is 56th in defense.

While this bet may ultimately hinge on whether or not IU is making shots, IU being at home -- where they've scored at least 77 points in seven of their past eight games -- should help in that regard.

