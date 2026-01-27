2 NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Clippers at Jazz

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Utah Jazz?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Jazz Prediction and Picks

This game sets up well for James Harden to have a big scoring night.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points James Harden -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over the past 10 games, the Jazz own the league's worst defensive rating. For the full season, they're also last in defensive rating.

In addition to that, Utah permits a lot of three-point attempts. The Jazz surrender a 45.3% three-point attempt rate, the highest in the NBA. That includes allowing the most made triples per game to point guards (4.0) as well as the second-most points per game to PGs (27.9).

Enter Harden.

The Clips' star guard can cook in this matchup. He's been a much better scorer this year on the road (27.9 points per game) than at home (23.4) and is averaging 30.3 points per game over his last three road contests.

Facing a defense that struggles versus PGs and also allows a bunch of threes, Harden is in a sublime spot today.

Even with Jusuf Nurkic listed as doubtful, I like this under for Kyle Filipowski.

Kyle Filipowski - Pts + Reb Kyle Filipowski Under Jan 28 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here are Filipowski's points-plus-rebounds (PR) totals across the last seven games where Nurkic has sat -- 26, 12, 25, 14, 12, 10 and 8. He's been held under 15 PR in five of the seven games.

One of those games -- 10 PR -- came against the Clippers. Filipowski hasn't started all of those games, but he started that Clips contest and played 28 minutes.

LA is a tough matchup for bigs as they give up the ninth-fewest points per game to centers (20.8) as well as the 13th-fewest boards per game (13.8) to the position.

While Filipowski should get more minutes and opportunity tonight sans Nurkic, I still like the under on his PR line.

Go to the homepage, click "Claim Now" on the "Wildcard" card, and pick one of the Wildcards to reveal your mystery reward! Reward eligible for use on any NBA Games on 1/27! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

