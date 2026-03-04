West Georgia vs North Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 6 seed West Georgia Wolves (14-16, 8-10 ASUN) take on the No. 11 seed North Florida Ospreys (7-24, 5-13 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Wednesday at Swisher Gymnasium, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

West Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: Swisher Gymnasium

West Georgia vs. North Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: West Georgia win (61.2%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Wednesday's West Georgia-North Florida spread (West Georgia -3.5) or total (158.5 points).

West Georgia vs. North Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

West Georgia has covered 18 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

North Florida has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, North Florida is 18-7 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record West Georgia racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Wolves own a better record against the spread at home (9-4-0) than they do in road games (9-6-0).

The Ospreys have performed better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than away (9-7-0) this year.

West Georgia is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Against the spread in ASUN action, North Florida is 11-7-0 this season.

West Georgia vs. North Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

West Georgia has been victorious in four of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Wolves have been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 or shorter on the moneyline.

North Florida is 5-17 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, the Ospreys have a record of 5-14 (26.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Georgia has a 65.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

West Georgia vs. North Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

West Georgia put up 69 points per game and allowed 78.3 last year, ranking them 305th in the nation offensively and 331st defensively.

Last season, West Georgia was 310th in the nation in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 277th in rebounds allowed (32.7).

West Georgia was 184th in college basketball in assists (13.5 per game) last year.

Last season, West Georgia was 129th in the country in turnovers committed (10.6 per game) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Because of North Florida's defensive struggles last year, ranking -5-worst in college basketball with 84.8 points allowed per game, it had to lean on its offense, which ranked 15th-best in college basketball tallying 82.8 points per game.

North Florida, who ranked 148th in college basketball with 32.6 rebounds per game, allowed 37 rebounds per contest, which was 0-worst in the country.

Last season North Florida ranked 28th in college basketball in assists, delivering 16.3 per game.

North Florida averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.6 turnovers per contest (240th-ranked).

