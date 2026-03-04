Saint Louis vs Loyola Chicago College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-22, 3-13 A-10) will visit the Saint Louis Billikens (26-3, 14-2 A-10) after losing seven straight road games.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (98.6%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Saint Louis-Loyola Chicago spread (Saint Louis -22.5) or total (155.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis is 17-11-0 ATS this season.

Loyola Chicago has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

The Billikens sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (13-4-0) than they do in road games (4-5-0).

Against the spread, the Ramblers have an identical winning percentage (.333) at home (5-10-0 record) and away (3-6-0).

Saint Louis has beaten the spread 10 times in 16 conference games.

Loyola Chicago has covered the spread seven times in 16 A-10 games.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 26 games this year and has walked away with the win 23 times (88.5%) in those games.

The Billikens have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -10000 or better.

Loyola Chicago has won three of the 20 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (15%).

The Ramblers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2500 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Louis has a 99% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Head-to-Head Comparison

At 74.3 points scored per game and 71.3 points allowed last season, Saint Louis was 157th in college basketball offensively and 152nd on defense.

With 32.2 rebounds per game and 32.4 rebounds allowed, Saint Louis was 168th and 265th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season Saint Louis was ranked 83rd in the nation in assists with 14.9 per game.

With 12.3 turnovers committed per game and 9.8 turnovers forced last season, Saint Louis was 288th and 317th in the country, respectively.

Loyola Chicago averaged 73.5 points per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 69 points per contest (81st-ranked).

Loyola Chicago grabbed 31.8 boards per game (184th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.4 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Loyola Chicago put up 16 dimes per game, which ranked them 39th in the nation.

Loyola Chicago committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

