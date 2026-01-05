Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSE and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (21-15) are favored by 3.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks (17-20) on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and TSN. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Raptors vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3.5 236.5 -158 +134

Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (58.3%)

Raptors vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Raptors are 17-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 18 wins against the spread in 37 games this year.

Raptors games have gone over the total 14 times out of 37 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 21 of 37 set point totals (56.8%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 19 home games, and 10 times in 17 road games.

When playing at home, the Raptors go over the total 42.1% of the time (eight of 19 games). They've hit the over in 35.3% of games on the road (six of 17 contests).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .353 (6-11-0). Away, it is .600 (12-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have finished over less often at home (eight of 17, 47.1%) than on the road (13 of 20, 65%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.1 points, 8.6 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson provides the Hawks 24 points, 10.2 boards and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.2 points, 7.7 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is draining 50% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks are getting 20.7 points, 3.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Hawks are receiving 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Zaccharie Risacher.

