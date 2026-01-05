76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

76ers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Peacock

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-14) are heavily favored (-10.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (23-12) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 5, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The contest airs on Peacock. The point total is set at 228.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -10.5 228.5 -510 +390

76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (54.1%)

76ers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled an 18-14-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 35 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 17 times out of 35 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 23 of 35 set point totals (65.7%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread on the road (11-5-0) than it has at home (7-9-1).

Looking at point totals, the 76ers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total eight times in 17 opportunities this season (47.1%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (9-6-0). On the road, it is .550 (11-9-0).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 15) than on the road (13 of 20) this season.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 4.6 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made treys (third in league).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 5.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Joel Embiid is averaging 22.8 points, 3.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points for the Nuggets, plus 4.6 boards and 7.2 assists.

Peyton Watson averages 11.8 points, 4.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He is also draining 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.5 points, 2.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr.

Per game, Bruce Brown provides the Nuggets 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

