Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

The Utah Jazz (12-22) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (16-20) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, January 5, 2026 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on KUNP, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup has a point total of 243.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -5.5 243.5 -215 +180

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (63%)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 19 times this season (19-17-0).

The Jazz have 19 wins against the spread in 34 games this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 34 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 21 of 34 opportunities (61.8%).

Portland has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) than it has in road tilts (10-10-0).

When playing at home, the Trail Blazers eclipse the total 56.2% of the time (nine of 16 games). They've hit the over in 50% of road games (10 of 20 contests).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (13-6-0) than away (6-9-0) this season.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 78.9% of the time at home (15 of 19), and 40% of the time on the road (six of 15).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 boards and 7.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.3 points, 2.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.2 points, 10.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jerami Grant averages 20 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 24.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.9 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Jazz 9.9 points, 9.5 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gives the Jazz 9.4 points, 6.1 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Jazz get 8.4 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 2.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

